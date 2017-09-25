Trump to unveil tax-plan specifics in Wednesday speech: White House

President Donald Trump will give a speech Wednesday in Indianapolis that includes “new details” about tax cuts and reform, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday. Sanders told reporters that the details will include proposed rates for individuals, corporations and small businesses. Trump and congressional leaders will reportedly propose cutting the corporate rate to 20% from 35%, and the top individual rate to 35% from 39.6%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story