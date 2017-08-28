President Donald Trump on Monday promised quick action by the government to aid states impacted by Hurricane Harvey, defended his pardon of ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio and met with the president of Finland at the White House.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- North Korea fires missile over Japan, triggering warnings: reports - August 28, 2017
- Trump Today: Trump Today: President promises ‘rapid action’ for Harvey aid - August 28, 2017
- Market Extra: What will it take to derail euro rally? - August 28, 2017