Trump: U.S. is ‘totally prepared’ for military option with North Korea

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. is “totally prepared” for acting militarily against North Korea. Speaking at a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “acting very badly” and “saying things that should never, ever be said.” On Monday, North Korea’s foreign minister said Trump declared war on his country, something White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called “absurd.”

