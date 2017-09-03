Trump will end DACA, with 6-month enforcement delay: report

President Donald Trump has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to a report late Sunday by Politico. The action would result in the deportation of nearly 800,000 children of undocumented immigrants, known as “Dreamers,” and is likely to ignite another political firestorm for the Trump administration. DACA has significant bipartisan support in Congress, and a number of top Republicans have warned against its repeal. According to Politico, enforcement will be delayed for six months, which could give Congress enough time to come up with a replacement plan. Ending DACA was a campaign promise of Trump, and the White House said last week an official announcement was expected Tuesday. A number of executives from Fortune 500 companies, including Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook, have signed a letter of support for Dreamers, calling them vital to America’s future and warning of the economic repercussions. “Our economy would lose $460.3 billion from the national GDP and $24.6 billion in Social Security and Medicare tax contributions,” the group said in an open letter Thursday.

