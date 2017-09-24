Trump’s new travel ban adds Venezuela, North Korea, Chad

The White House on Sunday announced new travel restrictions for visitors from eight countries, as President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban targeting six mostly Muslim countries gets reshaped into permanent policy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 episode 12: ‘Brother’s Keeper’ - September 24, 2017
- Obama gave Facebook’s Zuckerberg a ‘wake-up call’ on fake news following election: report - September 24, 2017
- ‘Outlander’ season 3, episode 3: In defense of Frank Randall - September 24, 2017