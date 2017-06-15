Twitter unveils updates to its platform

Twitter Inc. unveiled an updated platform Thursday that puts the user’s profile, additional accounts and privacy in the same tab, which is now a side-navigation menu. Overall, Twitter said it will have fewer tabs at the bottom of its app and has redesigned its icons to be more intuitive. On Twitter for iOS, Twitter for Android and TweetDeck, tweets will be updated instantly if someone replies, retweets or likes it. The changes are scheduled to roll out across the Twitter platforms “over the coming days and weeks.” Shares of Twitter were down 1% Thursday afternoon. Twitter shares have lost 12.6% in the past month, while the S&P 500 has gained 1.2%.

