Twitter used extensively to spread suspected Russian fake news: report

While the use of targeted ads on Facebook Inc. has been the central focus of potential Russian election-meddling through fake news, Twitter Inc. may have been by Russian agitators used more extensively, the New York Times reported late Wednesday. The Times found a network of suspected Russian-linked Twitter accounts were still tweeting divisive messages last weekend about the many NFL protests during the national anthem. According to the Times report, there is evidence that Russian “bot” accounts spread misinformation during the 2016 presidential campaign, intended to spread discord among Americans. Twitter is scheduled to brief members of the Senate and House intelligence committees Thursday, and has been invited, along with Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, to testify publicly on Capitol Hill in November.

