U.S. Navy destroyer collides with merchant ship off coast of Japan: reports

A U.S. destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and is taking on water, according to media reports late Friday. The U.S.S. Fitzgerald collided with the merchant vessel at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday local time about 56 miles from Yokosuka, Japan, the U.S. Navy said in a statement. Both damage to the vessels and injuries are currently being investigated, the Navy said. Navy officials told CNN that the destroyer is taking on water but is not in danger of sinking at this time.

