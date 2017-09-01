U.S. oil prices fall 5 weeks in a row; gasoline scores best week since February

U.S. oil prices edged up Friday, but settled with a fifth-straight weekly loss as traders weighed storm system Harvey’s impact on crude production and refinery demand in the Gulf of Mexico region. Gasoline futures, meanwhile, eased back, but still posted its strongest weekly gain since the last full week of February, as refinery output remained crippled in the wake of the storm. October West Texas Intermediate crude added 6 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $47.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 1.2% for the week, according to FactSet data. October gasoline lost 3.1 cents, or 1.8%, to end at $1.748 a gallon-with the new front-month contract up about 13.4% for the month.

