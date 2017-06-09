U.S. oil-rig count posts another weekly climb, up 21 weeks in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 8 to 741 this week. That marked a 21st weekly rise in a row. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, increased by 11 to 927, according to Baker Hughes. Traders showed little reaction to the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude up 31 cents, or 0.7%, at $45.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, nearly unchanged from $45.97 before the data.

