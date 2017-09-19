U.S. stocks gain as all three main indexes close at records

U.S. stocks extended gains Tuesday with all three main benchmarks closing at records as the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting where they are expected to finalize the details on the unwinding of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.2%, to end at 22,373, its sixth straight record finish, while the S&P 500 added 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,506, logging its fourth record close in a row. The Nasdaq Composite Index also ended at an all-time high, gaining 6 points, or 0.1%, to close at 6,461.
