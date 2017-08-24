Uber plans to consolidate offices at new San Francisco headquarters: report

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to leave its current headquarters in downtown San Francisco and abandon plans to open a secondary office in Oakland, Calif., in favor of consolidating its offices at a new facility in San Francisco, according to a report late Thursday by the San Francisco Business Journal. Just two years after buying an office building in downtown Oakland, Uber is now seeking to sell it for $123.5 million, according to the Business Journal. Uber at one point planned to have 2,000 to 3,000 workers in the Oakland office, which had been undergoing renovations for the past two years. The Business Journal said Uber intends to consolidate its offices at a new site in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, south of downtown, and a block away from the Golden State Warriors’ new basketball arena, scheduled to open in 2019. On Wednesday, Uber reported higher bookings and revenue, but still posted a $645 million second-quarter loss. The company had about $6.6 billion in cash on hand as of March.

