Verifone posts surprise quarterly loss, shares fall 6%

Shares of Verifone Sytems Inc. fell nearly 6% late Thursday after the San Jose, Calif., company posted a surprise fiscal third-quarter loss and provided a weaker outlook for fiscal fourth quarter. Verifone said it lost $71 million, or 63 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $31.1 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 36 cents a share, compared with 42 cents a share a year ago. Revenue fell to $467 million, from $488 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected GAAP earnings of 14 cents a share and adjusted earnings of 36 cents a share on sales of $464 million in the quarter. Verifone said it expects GAAP per-share earnings of 22 cents a share in the fiscal fourth quarter on sales between $470 million and $473 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect adjusted earnings of 46 cents a share on sales of $474 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.

