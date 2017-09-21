Versartis shares halted

Shares of Versartis Inc. were halted late Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company said its drug somavaratan failed to meet its primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial. The drug, a form of human growth hormone that seeks to treat growth-hormone deficiency, failed to demonstrate superiority to Genotropin, an offering from Pfizer Inc. , in a study focusing on pediatric growth-hormone deficiency. “We are very surprised and disappointed to learn the outcome,” Chief Executive Jay Shepard said in Thursday’s announcement, adding that the company planned to provide a corporate update later this year. Versartis shares have gained 27% in the past three months, more than 10 times the gains for the S&P 500 Index in the same period, and nearly 45% so far this year.

