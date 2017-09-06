Wal-Mart’s layaway program has launched for the holidays

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said early Wednesday that its free layaway program has launched for the holiday season. There’s no charge for opening an account, and customers must only put down $10 or 10%, whichever is greater. There’s a $50 minimum basket. Layaway accounts must be paid by December 11. The retail giant has also announced its Top Rated by Kids toy list, which includes the upcoming Hatchimals Surprise, the Barbie DreamHorse and Doll, and a number of Walmart exclusives. In addition to this list of top 25 toys, Wal-Mart will over more than 1,000 toys, including 300 exclusives. Wal-Mart shares are up 0.4% in Wednesday trading, and up nearly 16% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up just over 10% for 2017 so far.

