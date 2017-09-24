White House imposes new travel restrictions against 8 countries, including Venezuela

The White House on Sunday announced new travel restrictions from visitors from eight countries, as President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban targeting six mostly Muslim countries gets reshaped into permanent policy. The new restrictions single out Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. Chad, North Korea, and Venezuela were not part of the earlier travel ban. The White House said the new restrictions will take effect immediately for those without “bona fide” close relatives in the U.S., and Oct. 18 for those who do, as well as for citizens of Chad, North Korea and Venezuela. U.S. visa holders will not be affected. The countries affected have “‘inadequate’ identity-management protocols, information-sharing practices, and risk factors,” the White House said in a statement. The restrictions will be tailored for each country, and will remain in place until the Department of Homeland Security deems sufficient improvements have been made in those countries. When asked about the new travel ban Sunday, Trump told reporters: “The tougher, the better.”

