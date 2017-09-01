Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock plunged Friday

Enterprise technology provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has completed the latest spin-off in its seemingly endless reorganization on Friday, and shares fell in response to the company’s reduction in size.
