North Korea’s foreign minister said late Thursday the country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean, according to a report by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. The news sent the Japanese yen, a haven asset, higher. The U.S. dollar, which was as high as 112.55 yen before the announcement, fell as low as 112.20 yen after. As of 9 p.m. Eastern, the dollar was trading at 112.26 yen .
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Yen surges as North Korea says it may test nuclear bomb in Pacific - September 21, 2017
- Yen rises as North Korea says it may test nuclear bomb in Pacific - September 21, 2017
- Key Words: Kim Jong Un calls Trump ‘mentally derangedU.S. dotard,’ setting off scramble for dictionaries - September 21, 2017