Yen rises as North Korea says it may test nuclear bomb in Pacific

North Korea’s foreign minister said late Thursday the country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean, according to a report by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. The news sent the Japanese yen, a haven asset, higher. The U.S. dollar, which was as high as 112.55 yen before the announcement, fell as low as 112.20 yen after. As of 9 p.m. Eastern, the dollar was trading at 112.26 yen .

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story