Yen surges as North Korea says it may test nuclear bomb in Pacific

North Korea’s foreign minister said late Thursday the country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean, according to a report by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. Speaking in New York at a United Nations meeting, Ri Yong Ho said North Korea might consider a nuclear test of “unprecedented scale” in the Pacific, although he said he did not know leader Kim Jon Un’s exact thoughts. The news sent the Japanese yen, a haven asset, surging higher. The U.S. dollar, which was as high as 112.55 yen before the announcement, fell as low as 112.20 yen after. As of 9 p.m. Eastern, the dollar was trading at 112.26 yen . The dollar rose against the South Korean won, last at 1,133.89 won from an earlier low of 1,131.28.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story