AUD, NZD the movers in Asia Monday morning

But maybe it’s a holiday in North Korea too? Whatever it is they aren’t flinging around missiles today and ‘risk’ is liking it. AUD, NZD, even CAD and EUR are all higher, AUD and NZD the outperformers though. Yen had declined early (USD/JPY higher) and its …
