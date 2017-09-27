AUD/NZD: a retest of the 1.1200 on the cards longer term? – Westpac

“AUD/NZD 1 day: NZ election uncertainty appears to be fully priced, the cross now responding more to other factors such as iron ore’s decline. The 1.0830 area is a near term target. AUD/NZD 1-3 month: A retest of the 1.1200 area seen in April is possible …
