AUD/NZD: iron ore giving Aussie bulls green light – Westpac

“AUD/NZD 1 day: Grinding higher towards 1.0900, as long as iron ore’s rally remains intact. AUD/NZD 1-3 month: A retest of the 1.0900 area seen in May is possible if iron ore’s rally since mid-June continues and global risk sentiment remains elevated.
