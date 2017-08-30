As indicated above, AUD/NZD has reached our target and looks to be on the cusp of pushing through the top end of the 1.0238-1.1020 range it has occupied since mid-2016. “In our opinion, signs of divergence in the underlying momentum of the respective …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD range breaker, headed to 1.1200 on break of 1.1020? – Nomura - August 30, 2017
- AUD/NZD upside in tact, 1.1020 the next major target? – Westpac - August 30, 2017
- NZD/USD: headed for a close below 0.7200? - August 30, 2017