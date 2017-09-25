Good afternoon traders, Last week’s AUD/NZD cut and reverse played out nicely and with this little Aussie rally to open the week, I wanted to highlight an opportunity to get in if you missed the boat the first time around. Click the link in the opening …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Second Chance to Short - September 25, 2017
- AUD/NZD bullish to 1.10 uncertainty regarding NZ government – Westpac - September 25, 2017
- NZD/USD drops to lows post NZ trade balance data, this is key supporting area - September 25, 2017