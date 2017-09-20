The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading sharply higher shortly before the release of the Federal Open Market Committee’s interest rate decision, monetary policy statement and economic projections. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is also scheduled to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – NZD/USD Surges to 6 1/2 Week High as National Party pulls ahead of Labour Party - September 20, 2017
- NZD/JPY in Focus ahead of NZ GDP, BOJ - September 20, 2017
- The NZD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day - September 20, 2017