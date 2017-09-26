Elliott Wave Analysis: NZD/USD Intra-Day Weakness

Good day traders! Today’s focus is on NZD/USD. NZD/USD had extended weakness during Asian trading hours, which can be wave iii) headed south for 0.7190 region. Here is a nice downtrend with lower lows and lower swing highs from 0.7435, so we stay bearish …
