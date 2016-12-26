Forecast: Australian Dollar New Zealand Dollar (AUD NZD) Exchange Rate May See Parity In 2017 (Goldman Sachs)

The NZD to AUD exchange rate is forecast to target parity (1:1) say Goldman Sachs in their most recent 2017 foreign exchange research. NZD/AUD is predicted to rise towards parity in 2017 according to Goldman Sachs who see a “tactical opportunity” for …