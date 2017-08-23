Fisher & Paykel Healthcare lowered full year earnings guidance due to the strong New Zealand dollar and patent litigation costs, and separately announced plans to expand manufacturing to a third country. In May, the medical devices maker said it expected …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- F&P Healthcare lowers guidance on strong NZD, plans to expand manufacturing - August 23, 2017
- FxWirePro: Kiwi unimpressed by upbeat NZ trade balance, NZD/USD eyes 100-DMA at 0.7168 - August 23, 2017
- NZD/USD Downtrend Simply Isn’t Worth Fighting Yet - August 23, 2017