FxWirePro: AUD/NZD breaks 61.8% Fib, hits fresh 5-month highs at 1.1017

AUD/NZD continues bull-run, breaks 61.8% Fib to hit fresh 5-month highs at 1.1017. RBNZ’s Wheeler jawboned the NZD, said a weaker NZD is needed to increase tradable inflation and help deliver more balanced growth. On the other side, the Aussie remains …
