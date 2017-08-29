FxWirePro: AUD/NZD struggles at 61.8% Fib, further gains only on break above

AUD/NZD extends upside for 6th successive week, hits fresh 5-month highs at 1.0982. Rise in crude oil prices supporting the antipodeans. Also, improved risk sentiment buoying the Aussie. The pair is struggling at 61.8% Fib retrace of 1.1429 to 1.0237 fall …

