NZD/USD is extending downside after break below major trendline support at 0.7250 on Wednesday. Kiwi was largely unimpressed by upbeat New Zealand trade balance data released earlier today. New Zealand trade balance came in at a surplus of NZ 85m vs the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Kiwi unimpressed by upbeat NZ trade balance, NZD/USD eyes 100-DMA at 0.7168 - August 23, 2017
- NZD/USD Downtrend Simply Isn’t Worth Fighting Yet - August 23, 2017
- FxWirePro: NZD/JPY finds major support at 78.55, break below to see further downside - August 23, 2017