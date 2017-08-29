FxWirePro: NZD/JPY holds 38.2% Fib at 78.30, break below will see further downside

NZD/JPY hovers around strong support by Wedge Base support at 78.55, bias lower. Sell off seen across markets as the tensions escalate after latest ballistic missile test by North Korea. Safe haven assets like the Yen moved up, weighing on NZD/JPY.

