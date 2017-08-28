FxWirePro: NZD/USD rejected at highs, slips below 5-DMA, intraday bias bearish.

NZD/USD fails to hold break above 5-DMA, slips lower from session highs at 0.7255 to currently trade at 0.7231. Technical studies are heavily bearish. We see scope for test of 100-DMA at 0.7174 on break below 0.72 handle. 50-DMA currently at 0.7328 weighs …

