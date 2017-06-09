FxWirePro: NZD/USD retakes 0.72 handle, Kiwi supported by slightly upbeat Chinese CPI and PPI data

NZD/USD retraced brief dip below 0.72 handle and has edged higher to currently trade at 0.7215. Kiwi remains buoyed on the back of slightly upbeat Chinese CPI and PPI figures. China’s May Consumer Price Index came at -0.1% m/m vs -0.2% expected, and was 1 …
