NZD/USD holds above 5-DMA at 0.7291, intraday bias neutral. The pair is trading a narrow range, with a daily high of 0.7322 and low of 0.7304. Technical indicators are slightly bullish. Stochs have rolled from oversold and MACD is showing fading momentum.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD trades a narrow range, intraday bias neutral - August 21, 2017
- EUR/NZD: Ichimoku clouds - August 21, 2017
- NZD/USD Poised For More Gains - August 20, 2017