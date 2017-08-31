FxWirePro: ‘Triangle Breakout’ in GBP/NZD, good to go long on dips

GBP/NZD has shown a breakout above triangle top, scope for further upside. Kiwi under pressure on RBNZ Wheeler’s jawboning the NZD and downbeat NZ business confidence data. New Zealand business confidence fell to 18.3 versus 19.4 last, while the ANZ …
