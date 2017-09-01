GBP NZD and the NZ September Election – What can we Expect?

The Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP NZD) exchange rate has maintained its climb, primarily as a result of Wednesday’s comments from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Graeme Wheeler who called for a lower NZD in order to stimulate inflation levels.
