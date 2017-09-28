The Pound to New Zealand Dollar (GBP NZD) exchange rate has slipped from its best levels this morning as markets were underwhelmed by the latest speech by href=”http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/Pages/home.aspx”>Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP NZD Slips In Wake Of Carney Speech - September 28, 2017
- NZD/USD: RBNZ Interest Rate Decision - September 28, 2017
- USD Surges On Trump’s Tax Proposals; NZD Down After RBNZ Statement - September 28, 2017