The Pound to New Zealand Dollar exchange rate ended last week at highs around 1.8100 – its best levels since June. This was due to New Zealand political concerns. While the pair briefly advanced to a high of 1.8137 on Monday morning, the pair quickly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP/NZD Slips as UK Construction Report Disappoints - September 4, 2017
- NZD/GBP: Implied technical target is 0.5450 – Westpac - September 4, 2017
- NZD/JPY: Downside potential retained – Westpac - September 4, 2017