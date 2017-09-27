How will GBP NZD be Affected by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Rate Decision?

New Zealand’s National Party emerged from the General Election with the largest number of seats at 58, followed close behind by Labour at 45, New Zealand First with 9, Greens with 7 and ACT at 1 – resulting in no clear majority and thus a hung parliament.
