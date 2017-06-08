Item ships from Zoro warehouses and will ship within 1 business day. Standard delivery time is 3-5 business days. You will be provided tracking via email as soon as your order ships. Orders that qualify for expedited shipping must be placed by 3pm CST to …
Go to Source
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Markets Live: UK polls smash pound - June 8, 2017
- Lever Lockset, Mechanical, Communicating - June 8, 2017
- NZ dollar touches new 3-month high as investors shrug off Comey testimony, ECB - June 8, 2017