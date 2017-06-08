In terms of causing gyrations, the same can’t be said for the European Central Bank, and while the wash-up is we have seen the EUR fall against all G10 currencies (well up until the UK exit polls), notably the NZD, perhaps the dovish development was …
Go to Source
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Markets Live: UK polls smash pound - June 8, 2017
- Lever Lockset, Mechanical, Communicating - June 8, 2017
- NZ dollar touches new 3-month high as investors shrug off Comey testimony, ECB - June 8, 2017