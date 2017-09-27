Morning Markets: Elections weigh on euro and NZD

Spain: producer price index (07:00 GMT) Germany: Ifo survey (00800 GMT) Eurozone: ECB President Mario Draghi speaks (1500 GMT) The euro and the NZD are both under pressure after inconclusive weekend elections in Germany and New Zealand meant the two …
