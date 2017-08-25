MS on the political risks impacting AUD and NZD (& AUD/NZD target)

Bullish: Building Approvals, Private Sector Credit, Commodity Index We remain tactically bullish on AUD, a view best expressed against CHF and via AUDNZD, targeting 1.12 AUDUSD has remained relatively supported despite a decline in our daily sentiment …
