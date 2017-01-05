The GBP NZD exchange rate continued to edge lower on Thursday afternoon as investors expected a bearish year for the UK economy. Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Andy Haldane held an event on Thursday afternoon in which he stated growth was expected to …
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Ticks Higher Against British Pound As Haldane Comments Prompt Sterling Slide - January 5, 2017
- NZD/USD making tracks on 0.70 handle back of weaker greenback - January 5, 2017
- New Zealand Minimum Hourly Wage - January 5, 2017