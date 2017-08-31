The New Zealand Government has announced it will invest NZD 270 million to roll out Ultra-Fast Broadband to 190 more small towns. The government has also extended rural broadband to another 74,000 households and businesses. The government has also brought …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand govt to invest NZD 270 mln in UFB rollout - August 31, 2017
- NZD/USD Drops, Other NZD-Crosses Stable - August 31, 2017
- NZD/USD drop contradicts the uptick in yield spread - August 31, 2017