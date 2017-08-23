Analysts at ANZ try to analyse that the potential for a change of Government in New Zealand is going to be NZD positive or negative? “Any change would bring tweaks in economic direction but we doubt we’d see substantive changes. But fiscal policy does …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD: Elections impact positive or negative? – ANZ - August 23, 2017
- TeamTalk turns to FY profit, sets NZD 6 mln capex for next year - August 23, 2017
- NZD/USD eyes neckline support on bearish NZ GDP forecasts - August 22, 2017