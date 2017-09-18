NZD falls against stronger greenback

The New Zealand dollar fell against a stronger US dollar ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting which may provide hints to how and when the central bank will begin unwinding its massive balance sheet. The kiwi fell to US72.57c as at 8am in Wellington from US73 …
