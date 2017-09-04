NZD falls amid North Korea tensions

The New Zealand dollar fell against the yen as ongoing tensions over North Korea stoked demand for safe-haven assets. The New Zealand dollar has fallen against the yen as ongoing tensions over North Korea stoked demand for safe-haven assets. But trading …
