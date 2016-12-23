NZD falls as greenback dominates

The New Zealand dollar fell as a stronger US dollar continues to dominate markets, overshadowing a better-than-expected gross domestic product number. The kiwi dollar fell to 69.07 US cents as at 5pm in Wellington from 69.34 cents on Wednesday. Gross …
